Just as it was announcing that it had completed production on all 35 episodes of the programme, ZDF Enterprises has revealed that through its distributor it has sold factual series Great Inventions.
Produced for ZDF Enterprises, by Off The Fence, doc station, World Media Rights and k22, Great Inventions (35x50’) celebrates and looks behind the scenes at everyday objects and major innovations we use daily and discovers their sometimes bizarre, mysterious or even accidental origins. From coffee, computer games and cold beer to crash test dummies and cruise ships, the series explores a vast range of innovations that were once revolutionary but are now taken for granted. Great Inventions not only reveals the technical evolution of these amazing creations but also its social significance, as well as offering a glimpse into the future.
The series will premiere on, SVT (Sweden), TV Kultura (Russia), AMC Chello (Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic), Telefónica Audiovisual Digital (Spain), Servus TV (Austria) and ZDF.info (Germany).
“Launched only a few month ago, Great Inventions immediately attracted a huge amount of interest,” said Ralf Rueckauer, vice-president ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises. “The series, a salute to mankind’s ingenuity, has a wide appeal because it covers the ordinary, the familiar, then takes you on an entertaining and informative journey into how these things came to be.”
