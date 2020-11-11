Red Arrow Studios International’s thriller Dignity will now be available on Amazon Prime Video for pan-Latin American subscribers beginning on 13 November 2020, concurrent with the premiere of the series on the co-commissioning broadcaster MEGA in Chile.
Commissioned by Joyn in Germany and MEGA in Chile, the 8 x 52’ series centres on a mysterious Germanic cult called Colonia Dignidad, established by a former Nazi soldier in Chile, and the quest by a young federal prosecutor to bring him to justice. Based on real events, the series was shot on location at the cult’s former enclave in southern Chile.
Created by Chilean film and TV production house Invercine & Wood’s María Elena Wood and Patricio Pereira, Dignity is produced by Invercine & Wood and German producer Story House Pictures, in co-production with the Chilean television fund CNTV and MEGA. In addition to Prime Video, it has also been licensed to territories including Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.
Red Arrow Studios International holds global distribution rights to Dignity.
“Dignity has a captivating and emotionally-charged narrative which has generated a great response from broadcasters and viewers internationally,” said Tim Gerhartz, SVP Global Sales at Red Arrow Studios International commenting on the deal. “We’re thrilled that viewers in Latin America will soon be able to immerse themselves in this authentic and exceptionally executed series which gives audiences the chance to learn more about this haunting part of history.”
Zasha Robles, executive producer and managing director at distributor Spiral International, who acquired the Latin American rights to Dignity from Red Arrow added: “Dignity is a rich and compelling series which, for the first time, explores the tragic events which took place at Colonia Dignidad from both the Chilean and German perspectives. We’re are delighted to launch this series on Amazon’s Prime Video service and are confident Dignity will captivate audiences across Latin America.”
