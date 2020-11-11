It will launch its flagship lifestyle channel Insight TV and its short-form content channel InShort on mobile-first video platform Huawei Video in Europe. Insight TV and inShort will be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, France and the UK.

“The launch of Insight TV and InShort on Huawei Video is a great step forward in our strategy to be wherever our millennial viewers like to watch their favourite shows,” said Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales, Insight TV. “Huawei Video has made tremendous progress in Europe over the past two years and we are delighted to be included on their rapidly expanding video platform across the region.”

Insight TV is currently available in 46 countries around the world and specialises in influencer-led adventure sports and lifestyle content for millennial audiences. InShort showcases short versions and teaser clips of Insight TV’s full-length programming.

Insight TV and InShort will be pre-installed on Huawei devices that run EMUI 8.0 and EMUI 10.0. Others can download Huawei Video from the AppGallery.

Jamie Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Mobile Services EU, said: “We always want to offer our customers the best-quality video experiences. With Insight TV and InShort, we are providing the type of content that you just don’t find through mobile devices very often – it’s exciting, it’s engaging and perfect for our millennial and Gen-Z viewers.”