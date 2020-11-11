In the first piracy shutdown of its kind in the country, illegal on-demand content distributor KBoxServ, which has servers in multiple European countries, has been forced to cease activity in Switzerland.
The pirate network based in the Canton of Vaud in the Lake Geneva region, provided access to a catalogue of French-speaking on-demand content featuring more than 77,000 TV episodes and 7,000 films. The service was actively promoted on social networks including Facebook and Instagram, boasting thousands of followers.
The activity saw IPTV devices, pre-configured to give lifetime access to protected content, sold online and through multiple retail shops across Switzerland and France at a price of approximately CHF 150. The pirated content was distributed through servers located in various European countries, including Switzerland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The pirate organisation was found to have full control over these servers, constantly updating its VOD catalogue of stolen content and even broadcasting advertisements to its subscribers.
The action against the firm delivered was led by leading French audiovisual media group Canal+ Group and security specialist Kudelski Group. The shutdown operation was the result of a criminal complaint from Canal+ Group and Kudelski’s digital TV division NAGRA (a supplier to the pay-TV firm) to the Vaud Police which led the effort with the support of Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union, and Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.
Commenting on the action Pascal Métral, VP legal affairs and head of anti-piracy investigations, intelligence and litigation at NAGRA said: “Global content piracy is an increasing problem that defrauds content producers and erodes customer confidence in service providers. While KBoxServ has been claiming to operate in full legality, it is a true pirate broadcasting station…an organisation that has been broadcasting stolen premium content to thousands of users over the last years in exchange for high profits. [The] shutdown is yet another example of how close collaboration between content producers and owners, governmental entities and anti-piracy companies can bring tangible results in the fight against commercial piracy. We thank the cybercrime unit of Vaud Police for leading this operation and for supporting us and our customers in this effort.”
“We appreciate the support of the Vaud Police and all organizations that were involved in bringing down this operation,” added Céline Boyer, head of content protection, Canal+ Group and Brice Daumin director of Canal+ Switzerland I a joint statement. “The Kudelski Group has been a valuable partner in the fight against piracy on a global level to help us not only protect content owner rights but ensure we can continue to deliver high-quality content to our subscribers. Together we are sending a clear sign that piracy of protected content is theft.”
