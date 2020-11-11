Claiming no less than to be providing the “ultimate” user experience and “seamless connected entertainment”, UK cable company Virgin Media has announced the Virgin TV 360 platform.
The offer includes a Mini box, new TV remote with voice control and smart new features which offer a fully integrated, voice activated and personalised service. It also offers the top TV channels and streaming apps available in the UK such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, all with 4K Ultra HD and HDR viewing capabilities.
Key features include voice search and control, profiles and startover. A new remote allows users to find programmes, open apps, pause, skip forward or back and navigate around content using voice control while families can now create their own profiles so that they can control their own pause points, select their favourite channels and receive personalised recommendations. Startover lets customers skip back to the beginning of live programmes, even if they’ve already started.
The new Mini box allows recordings to be made once and can be shared across multiple set top boxes which allows for Ultra HD multi-room viewing throughout the home. An upgraded Virgin TV Go app offers a boosted on the go experience that allows customers to pause a programme on one set top box and carry on watching it on their tablet in another room or on the move. Users can record six programmes while watching a seventh, watch on-demand programmes and live TV in one room, pause and continue in another room seamlessly through a Virgin TV 360 box or a Mini box.
Virgin TV 360 is powered by Horizon, the next-generation entertainment platform developed by Virgin parent company Liberty Global. With regular overnight updates straight to the box, Virgin guarantees that customers will be able to enjoy new features as soon as they’re ready.
“Virgin TV 360 is our most impressive TV service to date, providing one of the most complete and comprehensive viewing experiences available in the UK,” said Virgin Media chief TV and entertainment officer David Bouchier. “Backed up by our ultrafast broadband, our new service allows TV lovers to watch all of their favourite channels, apps and on-demand content in one place or on the move. This really is game-changing TV and we know our customers will love it.”
