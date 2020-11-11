Tv2000’s studio and transmission centre, located near Vatican City, is migrating towards IP connectivity in a project led by Sony and systems integrator Allyn. The broadcaster hopes to improve operational flexibility, with an eye on remote production, as well as clear the way for a future move to UHD and UHD HDR production.

Imagine Communications was able to propose an architecture that embraced both SDI and IP connectivity ― retaining the value in legacy equipment, while delivering the benefits of flexibility and agility from IP.

“Imagine Communications matched the requirements perfectly that the Tv2000 technical team were searching for,” said Fulvio Gallo, CTO of Tv2000. “Working together with Imagine and Allyn engineers, our team… delivered a seamless integration between the broadcast and IT worlds.”

Imagine supplied two critical components for Tv2000 – the Selenio Network Processor (SNP), which provides the gateway between SDI and IP environments, and the Magellan SDN Orchestrator (SDNO) software control solution.

The SNP delivers four independent, highly powerful video processing engine paths in a compact 1RU form factor, supporting up to 32 1080P (or 8 UHD) signals concurrently. Meanwhile, the Magellan SDNO software control solution provides orchestration of the complete system, whether the underlying hardware uses SDI or IP connectivity. It allows users to build workflows and operate rich hybrid systems without worrying about interconnectivity or technical limitations as the transition to IP continues.

“The Tv2000 installation is one of the most sophisticated and challenging applications of NMOS, providing remote, networked operation of major pieces of equipment like Sony production switchers,” said Maurizio Maroli, CEO of systems integrator Allyn. “Only Magellan SDNO could deliver the seamless level of control and orchestration required to manage this hybrid, multi-vendor workflow.”

Added Imagine Communications SVP & GM EMEA/APAC Mathias Eckert: “Broadcasters have had to completely revamp their day-to-day operations to cope with the unprecedented challenges of the past year, which have brought into sharp focus the benefits of IP connectivity and software-defined systems, such as the inherent remote capabilities and flexibility to share assets between productions. But at the same time, they must plan phased investments that respect existing capital investment. With SNPs providing the gateways and Magellan SDNO providing top-level system orchestration, broadcasters have a field-proven way to move from legacy to hybrid to IP ― at their own pace, as their commercial and operational imperatives dictate.”