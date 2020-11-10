Wired and wireless networking technology provider CommScope is partnering with and video cloud provider Kaltura to deliver cloud TV offerings to communications service providers and media companies worldwide based on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Explaining the reasons for the partnership, the companies say that to stay relevant in today’s TV landscape, attract new subscribers, and offer added value to their existing subscriber base, cable operators and telcos are aiming to become super-aggregators, establishing their service as the ultimate household video hub.
This means that they are looking to migrate from legacy on-premises solutions to more agile and flexible cloud infrastructure, powered by proven technology and delivered by providers with unique expertise in deploying such services.
The integrated solutions are designed to provide a streamlined cloud platform — from planning to delivery, deployment and implementation, and ongoing growth — for customers launching large-scale cloud TV services. They will incorporate Kaltura’s TV content management platform and other cloud offers while CommScope’s Professional Services team will provide consulting, project management, systems integration, and custom software development to implement the solutions in operator networks.
“We are delighted to team up with CommScope, and together enable customers to enjoy the many synergies between our products and services,” commented Gideon Gilboa, Executive vice president of product, marketing and solutions at Kaltura. “As operators around the world look to solidify their place in the new TV landscape, our proven TV platform powers their TV transformation journey, and enables them to enjoy the best of pay-TV and OTT in a single cloud TV solution. Having a proven cloud infrastructure is essential for offering the key benefits telcos migrating to the cloud expect, such as high availability SLA, agility, and scalability. Working on AWS allows us to serve tens of millions of monthly active cloud TV users on a single platform.”
“This is an exciting partnership that combines the best of our complementary leadership in cloud and video delivery,” added Kevin Keefe, senior vice president and segment leader, broadband networks, CommScope. “Our on-premises and cloud-based software-defined solutions will help our customers make the customised and seamless transition to becoming cloud TV providers.”
