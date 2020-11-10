Accelerating its strategy to digitise its traditional media business and offer direct-to-consumer solutions, Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) has turned to premium OTT software tools provider You.i TV as the underlying technology behind the its Play Suisse suite.
Launched on 7 November 7, Play Suisse offers in-house and co-produced programmes by Switzerland’s four main broadcasting companies - RSI, RTR, RTS and SRF – and for the first time without language barriers and accessible across multiple platforms. Users have access to films, series and documentaries in their original language (with subtitles in German, French and Italian), making said SRG SSR all content available for the first time ever to the entire Swiss population. The content is available on TV screens through Apple TV and Android TV, as well as on iOS and Android smartphones. Swisscom blue TV, Chromecast and other smart TV applications will follow.
When developing Play Suisse, SRG SSR said it was looking for a way to accelerate time to market by using an online app for multiple platforms. By using You.i Engine One, a team of SRG SSR developers was able to use a single codebase to build a customised, personalised, consistent experience across multiple platforms, and was ready for launch within nine months.
“Developing for multiple platforms is complicated, and can oftentimes take multiple teams and a great deal of time to get things right,” said Michaël De Lucia, product manager at Swiss Broadcaster SRG SSR. “You.i TV has an exciting and innovative approach that has allowed us to address digital change, digitalisation and innovation by enabling us to design the apps once, and then deploy across multiple platforms. Utilising the You.i TV engine has been a game-changer – allowing SRG SSR to provide a centralised streaming service across four regions and four separate languages for the first time.”
