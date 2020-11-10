The latest informitv Multiscreen Index has revealed that the top ten television service providers in the US lost 860,000 subscribers in third quarter of 2020, totalling 4.72 million for the year so far.
The top 10 services for the US in the Multiscreen Index now have 72.28 million television customers between them, accounting for just under 60% of television homes. Whilst the performance of the providers could in no way be described as a success, with eight of the leading ten providers recording a loss in subs, the data did show that their combined losses were lower than in the previous quarters of 2020.
Looking at the performance of the individual companies, Comcast lost 253,000 TV subscribers in Q3 20, compared to a loss of 427,000 the previous quarter, taking its total number of TV subs to 19.22 million, down from 20.42 million a year previously. AT&T lost 627,000 subscribers across its satellite, telco and online television platforms, a relative improvement compared with Q2 20 where it shed 952,000, for a total of 17.78 million. Verizon lost 61,000 FiOS television subscribers, with its 15th consecutive quarterly subscriber loss, reducing its total to 3.93 million. Altice USA continued its run of quarterly subscriber losses, with 67,800 television subscribers tuning out on the quarter for a total of 3.04 million. Mediacom and Frontier lost 13,000 and 42,000 subscribers respectively and now have 1.18 million between them.
Looking at those companies which did make some gains in the quarter, the index noted that Charter added 53,000 television customers, building on an increase of 102,000 the previous quarter, taking its total to 15.71 million, around the same as a year ago. DISH Network lost 57,000 subscribers from its ailing satellite business, even though it gained 205,000 Sling TV online subscribers, ending the quarter with a combined total of 11.42 million television subscribers.
“The rate of television subscriber decline in the United States has reduced since the first quarter of 2020, when the top 10 services had combined losses of 2.33 million,” observed William Cooper, the editor of the informitv Multiscreen Index. “There is still a secular decline in this mature market, but it is important to remember that six out of ten television homes in the US still subscribe to one of these services.”
