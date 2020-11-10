Resolving all of the outstanding litigation between the companies, Xperi Holding-owned TiVo has signed a patent agreement with comcast that the parties say reinforces the Long-Term Relevance and Value of the Media IP licensing business.
The new 15-year patent licence agreement is effective as of the expiration of Comcast’s prior agreement in 2016, providing broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios until 2031.The terms of the agreement are described as being consistent with TiVo’s established licensing programme for the pay-TV market. The agreement provides for an initial payment upon execution and ongoing payments through the remainder of the agreement.
“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Comcast, one of the world’s leading media and technology companies that is widely recognised for its innovative products and solutions,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “The agreement illustrates our ability to execute key renewals with our largest customers as the video market continues to experience significant technological and business evolution.”
“This deal provides us with a reasonable licensing solution for the company’s comprehensive patent portfolio while putting the litigation behind us,” added Peter Kiriacoulacos, EVP and chief procurement officer of Comcast. “We’re looking forward to a mutually successful relationship in the years to come as we continue to bring our customers the best entertainment experiences.”
