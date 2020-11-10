Advertising VOD service Tubi has been named as a launch partner for Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is due to launch this month.

Viewers will have free access to Tubi’s library of 26,000 movies and TV series via direct integration in the PS5 search interface, and a Tubi featured row that will be available on the video home screen.

In future, Tubi will also offer viewers access to live streaming news, weather, and entertainment via News on Tubi – the company’s latest product featuring content including 17 FOX stations, NBC News Now and Bloomberg.

“We’ve enjoyed a robust partnership with PlayStation and are thrilled to continue our synergy for the launch of its next-generation console,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, global head of business development at Tubi. “The Tubi app will be one of a select number of turnkey downloads for PlayStation users, furthering our mission to provide easy access to premium content for everyone.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 will feature a next-generation console design and a line-up of new games. It will launch in two options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive.

In its latest results, Tubi announced it had reached 33 million monthly active users, an increase of 65% year-on-year. It has a library of 26,000 movies and TV shows from over 250 content partners.