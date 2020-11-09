In what the sports streaming provider says is a milestone moment for its strategy, Eleven has acquired live streaming company MyCujoo including its MyCujoo Live Services streaming technology.
From founding, MyCujoo has aimed to change the way football is produced, distributed, and monetised the company’s stated mission has been to focus on giving everyone in the sport the ability to live broadcast football matches, no matter at which level they play, no matter where they are in the world.
Proclaiming that the football world is a better place when all clubs, leagues, and federations have the opportunity to share their games, MyCujoo said that it has been proud to help thousands of partners from more than 100 countries connect with their fans via the MyCujoo platform and apps. Its streaming is now available to organisations across sports, music and beyond. In 2019 alone, MyCujoo streamed over 22,000 matches from 3,500 content creators, reaching more than 26 million unique users.
Eleven says that the acquisition will lay the foundations for a new global service and add transformative and scalable new technology capabilities to the group. The deal will also allow Eleven to provide rights holders across the sports and entertainment industries with access to ground-breaking live streaming technology and tools.
MyCujoo’s consumer platform will now be folded into Eleven, to create a new and enhanced global Eleven platform. MyCujoo’s tech stack will power the new service with immersive viewing features integrated into the offering, and elements of Eleven’s longtail rights proposition will be added to the platform in a phased approach over the coming months.
The content offering will be organised into the three verticals unveiled in the Eleven 2.0 strategy announcement in August - Eleven Next, Eleven Women and Eleven Esports. The platform is scheduled to be fully operational in 2021. Eleven’s new global service will sit alongside and complement the company’s regional platforms across Europe and Asia. Eleven Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Taiwan, Myanmar (MySports) and Japan will continue to serve local fans directly with the best live sport and entertainment.
“We’re delighted to welcome MyCujoo into the Eleven family. We will be coming together to give federations, teams and players a new and improved home to showcase their talent,” said Eleven CEO Luis Vicente. “We aim to serve dedicated communities of supporters everywhere with a first-class global sports destination and thousands of hours of live sport. MyCujoo has proved itself to be a leading destination for longtail content over the past five years. We look forward to building on that incredible legacy and taking the offering to the next level. By bringing our technology, content and expertise together we are committed to building a world leading destination for fans and content creators.”
MyCujoo’s investors, who include Go4it Capital, Sapphire Sport, and Carsten Thoma will see their investment retained in the Eleven group. MyCujoo also recently launched MyCujoo Live Services (MCLS), which will remain a separate entity within the Eleven Group. This is said to be a unique end-to-end live streaming service that delivers “unrivalled” viewing experiences to fans, and is said to have garnered significant interest in the market from major sports and music rights holders worldwide. The streaming technology and tools are already trusted to deliver broadcasts for an array of premium and mid-tier content, including from Brazil’s Brasileiro Série A.
Proclaiming that the football world is a better place when all clubs, leagues, and federations have the opportunity to share their games, MyCujoo said that it has been proud to help thousands of partners from more than 100 countries connect with their fans via the MyCujoo platform and apps. Its streaming is now available to organisations across sports, music and beyond. In 2019 alone, MyCujoo streamed over 22,000 matches from 3,500 content creators, reaching more than 26 million unique users.
Eleven says that the acquisition will lay the foundations for a new global service and add transformative and scalable new technology capabilities to the group. The deal will also allow Eleven to provide rights holders across the sports and entertainment industries with access to ground-breaking live streaming technology and tools.
MyCujoo’s consumer platform will now be folded into Eleven, to create a new and enhanced global Eleven platform. MyCujoo’s tech stack will power the new service with immersive viewing features integrated into the offering, and elements of Eleven’s longtail rights proposition will be added to the platform in a phased approach over the coming months.
The content offering will be organised into the three verticals unveiled in the Eleven 2.0 strategy announcement in August - Eleven Next, Eleven Women and Eleven Esports. The platform is scheduled to be fully operational in 2021. Eleven’s new global service will sit alongside and complement the company’s regional platforms across Europe and Asia. Eleven Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Taiwan, Myanmar (MySports) and Japan will continue to serve local fans directly with the best live sport and entertainment.
“We’re delighted to welcome MyCujoo into the Eleven family. We will be coming together to give federations, teams and players a new and improved home to showcase their talent,” said Eleven CEO Luis Vicente. “We aim to serve dedicated communities of supporters everywhere with a first-class global sports destination and thousands of hours of live sport. MyCujoo has proved itself to be a leading destination for longtail content over the past five years. We look forward to building on that incredible legacy and taking the offering to the next level. By bringing our technology, content and expertise together we are committed to building a world leading destination for fans and content creators.”
MyCujoo’s investors, who include Go4it Capital, Sapphire Sport, and Carsten Thoma will see their investment retained in the Eleven group. MyCujoo also recently launched MyCujoo Live Services (MCLS), which will remain a separate entity within the Eleven Group. This is said to be a unique end-to-end live streaming service that delivers “unrivalled” viewing experiences to fans, and is said to have garnered significant interest in the market from major sports and music rights holders worldwide. The streaming technology and tools are already trusted to deliver broadcasts for an array of premium and mid-tier content, including from Brazil’s Brasileiro Série A.