In what it says is the debut of a “breakthrough” global news network built for today’s generation of leaders and professionals, Bloomberg Quicktake has launched a 24/7 streaming news network.
The service has come to life with 10.5 hours of programming featuring ten original series and four live daily news shows. The news network will provide a global view on the biggest stories for a new generation of leaders and professionals covering a range of subjects spanning business, technology, culture, society, personal finance, politics, climate, and the business of sports, food, travel and entertainment.
Bloomberg Quicktake will be backed by Bloomberg’s newsroom of 2,700 journalists in 120 countries. It will feature content produced in a variety of formats, including documentary-style original series, anchor-led live news shows, data visualisations, motion graphics, on-the-ground breaking news and live events.
The network launches globally on major streaming platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung smart TV and Amazon Fire TV through a newly designed Bloomberg App. AVOD service Tubi will carry Bloomberg Quicktake later this year while XUMO, the free live and on-demand streaming service, will also stream Bloomberg Quicktake in the coming weeks. Viewers can choose between Bloomberg Quicktake’s coverage of global news stories or Bloomberg TV for deeper market-moving finance news. They can watch the network live and access full episodes of original series and top story highlights on demand.
“In a time of unprecedented global change, there’s never been a more critical time for quality business news and explanatory journalism,” said John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg. “The Bloomberg Quicktake network will provide a new lens on the world, with smart, quick takes on the most important news across business, and deeper, visually-engaging explanations of stories beyond the headlines.”
