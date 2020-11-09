In a further win for the ITV Studios division, Armoza Formats has announced the commission of six series by recently launched Israeli content platform IZZY.
The platform will stream the finished tapes of scripted dramas Allenby, Muna, Red Lines, and Street Justice as well as scripted comedy My Life in 60 Seconds and docu-reality Back to Life. Back to Life, Street Justice, My Life in 60 Seconds, Allenby and Red Lines are currently live on IZZY.
Commenting on the deal with Armoza, IZZY founder Josh Hoffman said: Israeli content has been on the rise for several years with TV shows such as Hostages, Fauda and Shtisel pioneering the world interest in Israeli content. [The deal,] licensing some of Israel’s best dramas from the past few years that have not yet been seen by audiences worldwide, is a great opportunity for IZZY subscribers in over 40 countries and for the creators of these shows to have the series showcased to new audiences outside of Israel.”
Added Armoza Formats head of sales Sharon Levi: “We are proud to continue to bring high-quality and creative Israeli content to viewers around the world through IZZY, this new and exciting platform. This is the perfect time to watch some of Israel’s leading dramas such as legal drama Red Lines and suspense cop series Street Justice as well as the hilarious My Life in 60 Seconds and riveting docu-reality Back to Life.”
Red Lines (13x60 - pictured’), created by Noa Rothman, Esther Namdar and Tedy Productions, follows up-and-coming attorney Marcelle Ben-David who believes in justice above all else, even the law. After she is given a promotion to the District Attorney’s office, she begins working on a case of mortgage fraud and uncovers a huge conspiracy. Going against her boss’s wishes as she digs deeper into the investigation, Marcelle will do whatever it takes to bring justice to those involved.
Allenby (60’), created by Gadi Taub and Mosh Danon, is an addictive psychological drama that takes place in the depths of Tel Aviv´s night life. When a beautiful and alluring stripper falls victim to an aggressive assault, she is plunged into a nightmare that only she can put right. This show gives a gripping insight into the secret underworld of a strippers’ bar and gives access to a world that is famously restricted, revealing complex characters who live their lives on suspicion, venality, and desire. Safety is a precious commodity on Allenby St: trust no one.
Muna (8x30’) follows the story of a successful and free-spirited Arab-Israeli photographer. Together with her Israeli boyfriend and her best friend, Muna has created a life for herself in Tel Aviv, far from the Arab village in which she grew up. Set in a time of war, when violence and conflict forces everyone to pick sides, Muna is torn between two worlds and must choose with whom her true loyalties lie. As both Israeli and Arab societies turn against her, will she choose to honour her heritage or follow her heart?
Created by Artza Productions, Amir Mann, Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines, Street Justice (60’) blurs the lines between legality and justice in a series packed with non-stop action, explosive stunts, gun fights, gritty crimes, car crashes, and dangerous romance. The series stars a hot-headed police detective whose job is to clean up the streets. The format is currently getting a Russian adaptation.
My Life in 60 Seconds (18x30’) is a comedy from Israel’s Reshet and Tedy Productions that follows the life of Zvika Hadar, the real-life famed comedian who has lost his job hosting a prime time TV show after 12 seasons. Through 60-second scenes, timed by a small clock in the corner, we see the twists that this new lifestyle takes him on. The format was created by Tedy Productions, Reshet Media, Ori Gross, Zvika Hadar, Yoav Tsafir and Tmira Yardeni.
Back to Life (60’), created by Reshet Media and Armoza is a docu-reality that follows the unique stories of patients and their families in a race against time while they wait for a lifesaving organ donation. In each episode, we will get an intimate look at the struggle for survival of those on the waiting list and simultaneously discover the story of their donor. This format not only portrays the experience of the recipients but also the courageous act of giving – either by a living donor or that of a grieving family.
Commenting on the deal with Armoza, IZZY founder Josh Hoffman said: Israeli content has been on the rise for several years with TV shows such as Hostages, Fauda and Shtisel pioneering the world interest in Israeli content. [The deal,] licensing some of Israel’s best dramas from the past few years that have not yet been seen by audiences worldwide, is a great opportunity for IZZY subscribers in over 40 countries and for the creators of these shows to have the series showcased to new audiences outside of Israel.”
Added Armoza Formats head of sales Sharon Levi: “We are proud to continue to bring high-quality and creative Israeli content to viewers around the world through IZZY, this new and exciting platform. This is the perfect time to watch some of Israel’s leading dramas such as legal drama Red Lines and suspense cop series Street Justice as well as the hilarious My Life in 60 Seconds and riveting docu-reality Back to Life.”
Red Lines (13x60 - pictured’), created by Noa Rothman, Esther Namdar and Tedy Productions, follows up-and-coming attorney Marcelle Ben-David who believes in justice above all else, even the law. After she is given a promotion to the District Attorney’s office, she begins working on a case of mortgage fraud and uncovers a huge conspiracy. Going against her boss’s wishes as she digs deeper into the investigation, Marcelle will do whatever it takes to bring justice to those involved.
Allenby (60’), created by Gadi Taub and Mosh Danon, is an addictive psychological drama that takes place in the depths of Tel Aviv´s night life. When a beautiful and alluring stripper falls victim to an aggressive assault, she is plunged into a nightmare that only she can put right. This show gives a gripping insight into the secret underworld of a strippers’ bar and gives access to a world that is famously restricted, revealing complex characters who live their lives on suspicion, venality, and desire. Safety is a precious commodity on Allenby St: trust no one.
Muna (8x30’) follows the story of a successful and free-spirited Arab-Israeli photographer. Together with her Israeli boyfriend and her best friend, Muna has created a life for herself in Tel Aviv, far from the Arab village in which she grew up. Set in a time of war, when violence and conflict forces everyone to pick sides, Muna is torn between two worlds and must choose with whom her true loyalties lie. As both Israeli and Arab societies turn against her, will she choose to honour her heritage or follow her heart?
Created by Artza Productions, Amir Mann, Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines, Street Justice (60’) blurs the lines between legality and justice in a series packed with non-stop action, explosive stunts, gun fights, gritty crimes, car crashes, and dangerous romance. The series stars a hot-headed police detective whose job is to clean up the streets. The format is currently getting a Russian adaptation.
My Life in 60 Seconds (18x30’) is a comedy from Israel’s Reshet and Tedy Productions that follows the life of Zvika Hadar, the real-life famed comedian who has lost his job hosting a prime time TV show after 12 seasons. Through 60-second scenes, timed by a small clock in the corner, we see the twists that this new lifestyle takes him on. The format was created by Tedy Productions, Reshet Media, Ori Gross, Zvika Hadar, Yoav Tsafir and Tmira Yardeni.
Back to Life (60’), created by Reshet Media and Armoza is a docu-reality that follows the unique stories of patients and their families in a race against time while they wait for a lifesaving organ donation. In each episode, we will get an intimate look at the struggle for survival of those on the waiting list and simultaneously discover the story of their donor. This format not only portrays the experience of the recipients but also the courageous act of giving – either by a living donor or that of a grieving family.