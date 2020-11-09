Adding to the content provider’s well-established market in Eastern Europe, Bulgarian Telecommunications Company, VIVACOM, has expanded its a channel distribution arrangement with SPI International to take its 4K channel FunBox UHD.
The Ultra HD entertainment and lifestyle channel features documentaries, music, sports, arts/culture and other lifestyle programming and will be available to VIVACOM subscribers in the 4K ULTRA package.
In addition to FunBox UHD, VIVACOM subscribers can enjoy a number of other channels from the expansive SPI/FilmBox portfolio, including movie channels FilmBox, FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Stars and FilmBox Arthouse, as well as a wide range of thematic channels such as; FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, Gametoon, FashionBox and 360 TuneBox. VIVACOM also carries a curated selection of VOD content from SPI’s programming catalogue.
“We are happy to announce our 4K offering to our subscribers with FunBox UHD included,” commented Evelin Iliev, expert multimedia and VAS at VIVACOM. “Our goal is always to provide the best quality of picture and sound in combination with diversified and qualitive content. This was one of the main drivers for us…when we upgraded our IPTV service with new user-interface and user-experience, launched several new additional TV services like IPTV Mobility and IPTV GO, repositioned our TV GO media portal, integrated new STBs for our DTH and IPTV services and deployed a new Irdeto CAS for DTH subscribers.”
“We are excited to build on our partnership with VIVACOM with FunBox UHD, one of our most coveted channels worldwide,” added Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International. “We are confident that VIVACOM subscribers will enjoy what FunBox UHD has to offer very much.”
