Mobile and remote video transport and connectivity firm Dejero and private wireless network specialist Rajant teamed up to provide a blended cellular and mesh Wi-Fi network to support the coverage of the US Election for broadcasters in Washington DC.

The combined connectivity solution eliminated potential signal drops and communication gaps, allowing news organisations to transmit live video without worrying about the possibility of cellular network congestion.

The two companies merged Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks with the capabilities of Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters featuring Smart Blending Technology, which intelligently combines multiple network connections in real-time for enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth capacity.

“Cellular networks can become congested, particularly in locations where large crowds gather, and that is a concern on election night for broadcasters,” said Jeremy Miller, global director of technical account management at Dejero. “With the ability to blend a Wi-Fi mesh network with multiple cellular networks from different providers, we’re able to provide our customers with peace of mind.

“Being able to seamlessly work off both 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi in a mesh network with mini microwave radios gave our broadcast customers the flexibility they needed to set up shots where they wanted, knowing they had an additional path in case bandwidth from cellular connections became limited. The solution allowed our broadcasters to deliver seamless coverage, particularly at the crucial peak hours on election night.”

Election day saw record-breaking numbers for Dejero, with nearly 6,000 hours of coverage from local, national and international customers, an increase of nearly 60% more units in the field, and over 19 terabytes of data transmitted, almost double of what was seen in the 2016 election. Dejero will also be onsite in Washington, DC to support customers on Inauguration Day, offering a mesh Wi-Fi network, equipment rentals, MultiPoint content sharing and customer support.