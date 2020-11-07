Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island, with new arrivals and twists along the way. The winning couple is voted for by viewers, with a cash prize on offer – and possibly a relationship to boot.



Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.



The South African is series produced by Rapid Blue with the first season launching in February on M-Net 101 on DStv.



Commenting on the new programme, M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso said: “We at M-Net are ecstatic about partnering with ITV Studios and joining this global brand as we become the 20th version of Love Island. This a continuation of M-Net’s strategy to provide premium quality shows in line with global trends.”



Added ITV Studios president global entertainment Maarten Meijs: “The multi-channel phenomenon is having a fantastic year, traveling the world at a rapid pace. This is the second version on the African continent, following the Nigerian acquisition earlier this year, and we can’t wait to see how this local adaptation will find its way to the South African viewers.”





