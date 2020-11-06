OTT distribution platform Molotov, which is said to have “revolutionised” TV in France with a unique experience offering programmes from more than 220 content publishers, is now allowing users to watch linear TV, replay and on-demand content on Panasonic smart TVs without any third party set-top-box or antenna.





Launched in November 2018 as an over-the-top application on Panasonic smart TVs, Molotov has been available since September 2020 as an operator application on Panasonic 2020 mid- and high-end smart TVs. The new Molotov Source TV is Wi-Fi only and acts as a virtual set-top-box directly integrated into TV sets without any third party material or additional costs.



The Molotov Source TV service is said to deliver an experience similar to an operator set-top-box, enhanced by Molotov’s advanced features such as live control and DVR in the cloud. Approximately 30,000 hours of programmes are accessible anytime and to control Molotov directly with the Panasonic remote control, each button is linked to a function specific to Molotov such as launch a recording, display programs, set up subtitles etc.



Molotov TV gives access to 34 channels including all DTT stations in France and options can be added for more than 170 free and paid channels directly on the TV set.

"We are very pleased to innovate with Panasonic to launch what will be the TV access of tomorrow. With Molotov Source TV, Molotov integrates itself into the heart of smart TVs and allows viewers to free themselves from TV boxes," said Molotov CMO Olivier Kouvarakis commenting on the launch.