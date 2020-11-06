Amazon’s newly launched Prime Video Channels has broadened its portfolio in the Netherlands with Film1’s on-demand films and three of its linear channels.
Launched in 2006 and a part of SPI International since 2019, Film1 is the sole provider of four premium films channels - Film1 Premiere, Film1 Action, Film1 Drama and Film1 Family - and a video-on-demand service on all cable, DTH and IPTV platforms in the Netherlands. Film1 operates various television channels such as FilmBox and DocuBox in various European countries and offers a selection of films ad-free in multiple genres.
The new deal will see Film1’s selection of around 300 on-demand movies, along with Film1 Premiere, Film1 Drama and Film1 Family will now be available on the Amazon service as an add-on package for Prime members in the Netherlands. Prime members will also be able to access the Film1 package, which offers a curated selection of Hollywood blockbusters, popular films and evergreens. The content is available via the existing Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobile, Amazon Fire TV Stick, game consoles and through the web.
Films available a launch include Bong Joon Ho’s 2020 Best Picture Academy Award winning Parasite; acclaimed documentary Amazing Grace; Rian Johnson’s Academy Award nominated murder mystery Knives Out; and upcoming Fox News drama Bombshell, launching on 21 November 2020.
“Film1 continues to strengthen its presence in both the pay-TV and streaming services markets in the Netherlands,” said Film1 managing director Jeroen Bergman. “With consumer habits changing more rapidly than ever, we are exploring versatile opportunities to make the Film1 brand more accessible to Dutch audiences.”
