Live video streaming and remote production specialist LiveU has broken usage records on US Election Day, as approximately 700 broadcasters around the world used its technology to provide live news and updates as the drama unfolded.

The company provides a mix of portable transmission solutions, including its flagship HEVC units, bonded LU-Smart app, and LiveU Matrix, its IP contribution and distribution solution.

“LiveU experienced an unprecedented 16,540 live streams on Election Night,” commented Mike Savello, LiveU VP of sales, Americas. “This year has challenged our broadcast customers to approach live newsgathering in unique ways. The pandemic has changed studio environments, crew allocation, budgets, and workflows. What has remained consistent is LiveU’s ability to provide high-quality, flexible solutions that news organisations can rely on, especially to cover high-profile news and events.”

The 2020 Election saw a 35% increase in portable transmission units’ usage to 2764 units from 1,800 in 2016 (during the last US election) and a 30% increase in simultaneous live streams to 1760 from 1,200 in 2016.

LiveU Matrix saw nearly 500 customers consuming 3,700 live feeds for distribution to local, national and global news broadcasts. The platform delivered more than 12,000 hours of video over the course of Election Day without interruption. LiveU’s global cloud-based video management and distribution platform allows global news teams to share high-quality, low-latency live feeds with multiple internal and cross-organisational end points.

“The sheer amount of content shared and distributed was tremendous,” added Savello. “The platform was able to successfully support the rapid influx of content without interruption or failure. This demonstrated the power of LiveU Matrix during an ongoing live event.”