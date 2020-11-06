UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre has awarded £1.5 billion in construction contracts for full fibre rollouts across 27 towns and cities, addressing up to three million premises.

CityFibre says the contracts will create more than 3,750 new local network construction jobs as part of its Accelerated Tender Awards Programme (ATAP), a three-year recruitment and training programme to provide up to 10,000 people with jobs.

With 26 build partners now under contract, its construction supply chain is secured for rollouts targeting more than 5 million premises across 66 towns and cities, with all projects scheduled to be in build by summer 2021.

CityFibre’s rollout is being supported by engineering, construction and project management specialist Bechtel, which was recently appointed to accelerate the mobilisation of CityFibre’s construction partners and to maximise the productivity of each rollout project.

Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: "I welcome CityFibre's substantial investment to plug millions of homes and businesses into the social and economic benefits of next-generation broadband and create thousands of jobs in the process.”

Added Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre: “By awarding these full fibre network construction contracts, we can ensure we have the construction resources we need to get the job done, bringing world-class digital infrastructure a step closer to millions across the UK. Each contract represents hundreds of jobs and upskilling opportunities for local people, building the networks Britain needs to survive and to thrive in a digital age.”