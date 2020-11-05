Aiming to enable OTT providers to move on from video files and prepare for a dynamic future and improve engagement with viewers, smart video streaming technologies provider Unified Streaming has enhanced its video playlist technology.
The solution is designed to create efficiencies in streaming workflows and drive new advertising opportunities. It powers the company’s Unified Remix solution, allowing broadcasters, operators and streaming platforms to be more flexible in the way they deliver video. By working with playlists, as opposed to video files, Unified Streaming says that broadcasters and streaming providers are able to manage streams on the fly, via their own CMS, and make the OTT experience more relevant to the end viewer, reducing the heavy lifting that file-based workflows require.
The company cites three key benefits of its technology: personalised advertising; enhanced viewer functionality; virtual live channels. Unified Streaming is confident that with its service broadcasters and streaming providers can command a higher CPM and increase advertising revenues through one-to-one targeting and measurement for AVOD and live streaming. The solution is agnostic to all major dynamic ad insertion (DAI) vendors.
By creating personalised playlists, streaming providers can make more of their VOD libraries by re-purposing content and serving up a string of relevant programmes to each viewer. These can be in the form of a themed pop-up channel, personalised sports highlights or audio playlists, reducing time wasted on search while increasing watch time and driving an increase in advertising opportunities. Virtual live channels will be available from Q1 2021.
In addition, the company says regional edits and dub plates for local markets can be edited via a CMS rather than in an editing suite, saving huge costs in the encoding, transfer and storage of large video files.
The latest enhancement to Remix also provides streams that are curatable to each viewer, opening up new revenue opportunities through personalised advertising, and encouraging more viewer engagement through the addition of enhanced playback experiences. Unified Remix also supports all the major streaming formats that are in use today: HLS - including CMAF, MPEG-DASH and Microsoft Smooth Streaming. Subtitles are also supported as are the main DRM systems.
“Demands on video streaming workflows are growing from all sides, with increased viewer expectation for personalised experiences meeting a need from many broadcasters, operators and streaming platforms to monetise content more effectively and reduce overheads,” said Unified Streaming VP of global sales Simon Westbroek. “Unified Remix’s latest playlist enhancements respond to these essential needs by enabling smarter, more dynamic and more relevant video streaming workflows in the most efficient way.”
“Demands on video streaming workflows are growing from all sides, with increased viewer expectation for personalised experiences meeting a need from many broadcasters, operators and streaming platforms to monetise content more effectively and reduce overheads,” said Unified Streaming VP of global sales Simon Westbroek. “Unified Remix’s latest playlist enhancements respond to these essential needs by enabling smarter, more dynamic and more relevant video streaming workflows in the most efficient way.”