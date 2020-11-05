Setting a high water mark for the company, premium content and streaming channels provider Cinedigm has reported October ad revenues surging 29% month-on-month and 148% year-on-year.
The company attributes the ad revenue growth to what it says is a “dramatic” increase in advertiser demand for connected TV ad revenues, which account for more than 96% of all add impressions generated by Cinedigm. Combined with a rapidly increasing customer base due to stay-at-home guidelines, ad impressions are now more than 570% higher than since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Aiming to ensure ad opportunities are filled, Cinedigm has also focused on scaling the total number of advertising supply side platforms (SSPs) reaching the company’s inventory, and added 25 new ad partners alone in October.
“Cinedigm is in the perfect position to take advantage of the great shift of ad dollars from cable to streaming,” said company president Erick Opeka. “Major national brand advertisers have woken up to the power of targeted digital advertising in the living room, and our portfolio of premium enthusiast networks delivers the audiences and engagement that is increasingly difficult to reach on legacy television.”
To continue the current ad revenue growth trajectory, Cinedigm plans to further expand the launch of new networks, with 15 new channels signed to launch over the next twelve months. The company is also planning to expand its ad-supported device footprint beyond the current 850 million device base, through the addition of additional high quality partnerships alongside partners including Samsung, PlutoTV, IMDBtv and Vizio.
