SDI Mexico is located in Mexico City. It has nine recording rooms, of which three theatrical, and two mixing rooms. Recent projects are The Craft, Legacy, Voting Explained and Nailed It!. Adding his opinion to the division’s new exec, Brian Fowler, SVP of operations, Americas and Asia, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome Geraldine to SDI Media. She has an impressive track record working in the Latin American Spanish localisation industry across the region, and she will be a real asset to the A 23-year film industry veteran, Bocardo started her professional career in the entertainment industry when she joined Televisa San Angel and later Television Azteca in the area of production. Bocardo continued her work at United International Pictures and Paramount Pictures Mexico. For the last 15 years, Bocardo has been responsible for supervising the localisation of all Paramount titles released to Latin America. During this period, dubbed versions grossed more than 70% over the subtitled versions at the box office for both animated and live-action films.Commenting on her new appointment, Bocardo said: “I am excited to be joining SDI Media at a time when there is increased demand for quality content from audiences on such a global scale. The Latin American market is increasing significantly, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to grow SDI Media’s services in the region.”SDI Mexico is located in Mexico City. It has nine recording rooms, of which three theatrical, and two mixing rooms. Recent projects are The Craft, Legacy, Voting Explained and Nailed It!. Adding his opinion to the division’s new exec, Brian Fowler, SVP of operations, Americas and Asia, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome Geraldine to SDI Media. She has an impressive track record working in the Latin American Spanish localisation industry across the region, and she will be a real asset to the SDI Media Mexico team.”