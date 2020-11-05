Virgin Media has moved closer to its target of bringing gigabit broadband to its entire UK network by the end of 2021 by rolling out availability to nearly 3 million homes in London and across Northern Ireland.

The UK’s largest gigabit provider has remained on track to roll out gigabit speeds to its UK network of more than 15 million homes, with today’s launch taking its total gigabit footprint to 6.8 million homes. In July, it rolled out its Gig1 fibre broadband offering to Liverpool and Edinburgh. Virgin’s Gig1 service is said to offer connectivity up to 20 times faster than the UK average broadband speed

To coincide with the launch of these services, new analysis from Virgin Media has revealed that gigabit broadband could unlock an opportunity worth more than £11bn a year in saved working hours to the national economy. Its Gigabit Opportunity report highlights how homeworkers have lost working time worth more than £7bn due to slow broadband since the start of lockdown, with the average remote worker wasting up to 11 minutes per day – equivalent to four full working days since the start of lockdown in March.

Lutz Schüler, CEO at Virgin Media, said: “It has never been clearer that our services play a vital role in supporting people’s everyday lives and powering the economy. The nation needs next-generation connectivity and we’re delivering.

“Our ambitious target will see us roll out gigabit speeds across our entire network of more than 15 million homes by the end of next year. We’re on track to deliver that promise with homes in London and Northern Ireland the latest to gain access to blisteringly fast Gig1 services.

“As our rollout continues at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else, whatever the future holds, we’re keeping our customers and the country connected to what’s next.”

Added the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan: “The rollout of ultrafast broadband is vital for London’s future: it will create jobs, stimulate growth and give a much-needed boost to businesses at a crucial time. As Mayor I’m proud we’re making real progress on London’s worst ‘not-spots’ – including getting mobile coverage on the Underground, starting with the Jubilee Line. It’s great news that Virgin Media is continuing to invest in London and ensuring six million Londoners can access gigabit speeds.”