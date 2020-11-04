Already signing up a leading European operator for technology designed to drive more relevant recommendations to its customers TiVo has announced Deep Discovery, a new API based metadata solution.
The Deep Discovery package, an option with Video Metadata, is designed to allow TV and video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and new media companies to better maximise the value of their catalogues and drive conversion, engagement and loyalty. With Deep Discovery, content is said to enriched to a new level of detail with metadata like moods, tones, themes, weighted keywords, age descriptors and popularity scores.
This says TiVo results in highly relevant search results and recommendations. For example, mood, tone, theme and time period are designed to create “delightfully unexpected” results while topics bring in granular details from the content to form connections to special interests. Popularity scores link older titles to trending content, taking advantage of social and cultural topics to add timeliness and weighted keywords provide quantitative and qualitative insights into content relationships.
TiVo links these fields to standardised video metadata, differentiating and improving the overall user experience. This it says is unlike other metadata solutions. “In a content landscape with more options than ever, advanced personalisation and relevance are fundamental for products and services as consumers increasingly want to interact with brands that know what they want, before they even search for it,” said Chris Ambrozic, vice president of product, Discovery, at TiVo parent Xperi. “Deep Discovery harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to deliver more relevant and personalised recommendations for service providers.”
And among these is Finnish telecommunications and digital services operator Elisa which has signed a multiyear extension and expansion of its agreement with TiVo which will include deploying Deep Discovery to help the customers of its video service, Elisa Viihde to find more programming and films. Said to be the leading digital entertainment service in Finland, Elisa Viihde offers streaming video services, rental movies, and an extensive range of pay-TV packages. Elisa has been a TiVo customer with TV Schedule and VOD Metadata since 2014.
“We’re deepening our relationship with TiVo to make it easier for our customers to discover great content,” said development director Magnus Pettersson at Elisa. “This new long-term agreement will benefit our customers immediately as we roll out TiVo’s API based solution. TiVo’s ambition and commitment to providing new and innovative metadata products that embrace machine learning and AI bring the opportunity to make the user experience of our IPTV and OTT services even better than before.”
