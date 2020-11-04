Aiming to enable its subsidiary to take advantage of enhanced security on both new and legacy set-top box systems and support its hybrid satellite and OTT pay-TV strategy, leading French audiovisual media group Canal+ Group has selected NAGRA content protection technologies to secure M7’s pay-TV services.
M7 operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Germany. The operator has approximately 2.5 million subscribers and has just concluded a satellite distribution and carriage agreement with Munich-based SPORT1 for the European launch of eSportsONE.
The deal will see M7 deploy NAGRA Protect and Guard solutions will provide both card-based and cardless content protection and is claimed to meet studio requirements for premium 4K Ultra HD and early release content. NAGRA Protect is also said to offer a cardless-without-compromise security client that provides an “unprecedented” level of security for a software-based solution, giving service providers more freedom of choice when selecting the chip and set-top box that best meets their needs.
“NAGRA solutions deliver the highest level of content protection and what we required to secure M7’s premium content and service on a range of set-top boxes, including newer and older models,” said Jérôme Trift, EVP Technology at CANAL+ International. “Having the ability to leverage the boxes we have in the field was key for us. In addition, NAGRA solutions enables us to future-proof our platform with solutions that can seamlessly adapt and secure content in a hybrid satellite/OTT environment and were the best choice to meet these requirements.”
“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Canal+ Group through their M7 satellite operations to help them make the most of their legacy set-top box investments,” commented Thierry LeGrand, SVP EMEA, NAGRA.
“Our Protect and Guard solutions are premium broadcast security solutions that are continuously developed and updated to withstand even the most advanced hack attempts. As M7’s pay-TV strategy evolves, their platform will be ready to secure advanced broadcast business models with a full portfolio of security features as well as benefit from our forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services.”
