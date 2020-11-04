London broadband company Community Fibre has launched what it says the capital’s first 3 Gigabit home broadband service in timely fashion as England enters lockdown and there’s a spike in the number of people working from home.

The new 3 Gigafast package, which Community Fibre says has download and upload speeds of 3Gbps, is the fastest available to residential customers in London, compared with average UK download and upload speeds of 64Mbps and 14Mbps, according to Ofcom stats.

3 Gigafast, which uses a Wi-Fi6 Zyxel router, allows a multi-gigabit enabled device to reach 3Gbps, as well as enabling multiple devices to reach 1Gbps speeds at the same time, without compromising on speed and reliability, says Community Fibre.

Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre, commented: “We are delighted to show the advantage of full fibre networks in delivering much faster broadband speeds. We have launched 3 Gigabit home broadband and expect to go well beyond this in the future. We believe that multi-gigabit speed will be an essential need for homes and businesses, proving vital to the UK’s global competitiveness.

“By using 100% full fibre instead of outdated copper or hybrid cables, Community Fibre becomes the first to make multi-gigabit speed a reality in London, ensuring the capital’s communities are ready to cope with the increased broadband demands for years to come. With community at the heart of everything we do, we are also committed to provide the 3Gbps access for free to multiple community centres across London.”

3 Gigafast is available for a 24-month contract at £99 per month, and is available initially in 12 London boroughs: Barnet, Brent, City of London, Croydon, Lewisham, Newham, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth and Westminster.