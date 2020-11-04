Telia and Ericsson have added Lithuania to their Nordics and Baltics alliance to deploy next-generation 5G in the region.

The five-year network deal will see Ericsson and Telia introduce ultra-fast high-capacity 5G and modernise the existing 4G network.

The deal follows previous regional announcements covering the deployment of 5G across Sweden and Estonia and Ericsson’s selection as Telia’s partner in Norway.

Approximately 2,000 mobile sites will be modernised over the coming three years. The upgrade, say Telia and Ericsson, will make the network about five times more energy-efficient than previous generations of mobile technology. In addition to being powered by 100% renewable electricity, it will deliver sustainability and power consumption benefits to Telia Lithuania.

Dan Stromberg, CEO, Telia Lithuania and head of LED (Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark), commented: ”The partnership between Telia and Ericsson will enable us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art mobile connectivity and speed up the development of a sustainable digital society. Modernised 4G networks and the upcoming 5G connectivity will deliver superior user experiences and opportunities to our subscriber and business customers.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, added: “We are very excited to partner with Telia once again, this time to power enhanced 4G and next-generation 5G to its customers in Lithuania. 5G is a catalyst for digital innovation, paving the way for advances in business and industry, giving the Lithuanian economy the boost it needs during uncertain times. Driving a more resilient, smarter and sustainable society, we are working with Telia to bring 5G to the Baltics and Nordics alike.”