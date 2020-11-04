Leading provider of OTT and smart TV solutions Zeasn has sealed a deal to bring the Iron Dragon TV Martial Arts content to tens of millions of its sets powered by the Whale OS.









“We are experiencing a dramatic transformation in how movies and television content is consumed across the globe. As more and more content is streamed directly into the home, we are excited to partner with Zeasn and become a key content provider for them," said Iron Dragon productions founder Janell Smith commenting on the deal. “This partnership gives us wider distribution by providing a direct means of launching our OTT channel on various devices worldwide and reaching a global audience for a global sport.”



Included in the deal are worldwide distribution rights for AVOD, SVOD and linear streaming on Zeasn’s Whale OS-powered televisions including select Philips, Magnavox and AOC TVs. Whale Eco also works with brands including TCL, Haier, Sharp, BenQ, Konka, Changhong, NovaTek, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Huawei and DSP Group among others. Whale OS is the core product of its Whale Ecosystem.



