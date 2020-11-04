The redesigned app has improved overall user experience, with a simplified design that can be enhanced and personalised, aiming to allow users to do more with less, says Gamgee. The app grants customers at home the ability to manage their Wi-Fi network and connected device, optimise network performance, schedule online time, set up content filtering and parental controls, and create a secure office network at home. Gamgee says it’s supported with “bulletproof cybersecurity equipment” and 24/7 customer self-care.

Features include the ability to manage users, devices and smart appliances on a home network, allow and block users, configure and expand the wireless network, control access to online content, websites and applications, guard digital privacy with extensive security and privacy functionalities, easily configure a guest network and share its password, and setup a high-performing and secure home office network.



Network management functionalities are applied through a router on a network-wide level, as opposed to a device or user level, with full-on coverage for all connected devices, enabling Gamgee to improve performance and address potential fail points before they ever become an issue.



Commenting on the upgrade, Gamgee CEO Paul Hendriks said: “For us, satisfied customers are the ultimate measure of success. We want to create digital solutions that allow our customers the opportunity to experience first-class service delivery, characterised by top draw Wi-Fi performance, excellent customer service, and ease of use across all fronts.”