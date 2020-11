AVIA says OCC services are transforming the way that content is created and consumed in Asia and around the world, expanding markets and options for creators and empowering consumers to safely view the professional content they select whenever, wherever and on whichever device they choose.The association defines OCC services as online video streaming offers which provide a fully curated content catalogue. Their unique characteristics distinguishing them from other online video services are said to include social media and user-generated content, as well as pay-TV and broadcast TV. OCC services are operated by professional media companies, and have suitable technology at their disposal to more effectively ensure controls and take responsibility for the content they distribute.The new framework is a response to high customer expectation in the region that OCC service providers curate their content well with ratings and advisories, indicated by 62% of respondents in a YouGov survey of consumers in five Asian markets. Furthermore, a large preponderance of consumers (77%) also believed parental controls or content filters are an important attribute of OCC services and the same percentage expect that final content control is put in consumers’ hands.Importantly, and particularly given the work done by AVIA in addressing a key problem for online video in Asia, the survey found that viewers have high expectations for access to the content they seek. It revealed that in reaction to government censorship, 80% of streaming viewer customers would revert to piracy, cancellation or reduction of their use of legal services.The new Governance Framework is designed to meet those expectations. Within its provisions, the framework proposes various industry actions that include systems of control by way of parental control features, programme ratings, advisories and consumer feedback mechanisms. It also proposes a notification process overseen by the regulator to ensure accountability, and formal industry-regulator consultations to continue to improve the framework.AVIA assured that the governance framework is designed to encourage growth of the OCC sector, and ensure the progressive adoption of higher standards by a greater number of curated service operators. “OCC industry leaders have already demonstrated their commitment to responsibility and ensuring accountability,” said AVIA CEO Louis Boswell. “This framework will help guide our members, and hopefully governments, to act in good faith and closely collaborate as this nascent sector continues to evolve. And, more importantly, it will give consumers confidence in the content provided by the OCC sector without the need for burdensome regulation on top.”