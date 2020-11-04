After more than two years of development and testing, Streambox, a secure cloud solution for companies that need to manage large quantities of transport stream files used and shared worldwide for Q/A testing, validations or certifications, has launched an official free trial period effective immediately for the next two months.
Streambox is hosted and powered by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and can already store 300 Terabytes of transport streams and serve 5,000 simultaneous users. Typical companies for the service include TV, CAM or STB manufacturers, satellite, DTT, cable, telecom, TV operators and CAS providers.
The solution offers distant and remote storage for all transport streams and after being uploaded on the platform, transport streams are stored to provide scalability, high availability, low latency, backup and recovery. It also includes transport stream data extraction solutions. Data such as PIDs, SI/PSI tables and parsed SI/PSI tables can be extracted from streams in binary or text format.
Transport streams can be split directly in Streambox with editing able to be done by duration in seconds, length in bytes or by selecting the first and the last TP number. Streambox also claims to offer easy and secure sharing of transport streams. The company says that future improvements and new functionality is already in development and will be added in 2021. Custom development can also be implemented by request.
