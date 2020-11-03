V-Nova co-chaired the standard’s development and contributed to the foundational technology upon which it is built.

MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC is the first internationally accredited enhancement standard for any existing and future video compression scheme. It enhances the compression performance of any base video codec and offers improved picture quality at up to 40% lower bitrates for both live and VOD delivery. Additionally, it provides a 2-4x improvement in encoding computational efficiency.

LCEVC enables greener and more cost-effective video delivery workflows while maintaining compatibility with the device ecosystem of the enhanced codec. It empowers services to improve quality of experience for viewers without having to duplicate workflows or wait for device replacement cycles.

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, commented: “We are extremely proud to have contributed to this innovative standard, as part of such a successful collaboration with industry leaders. LCEVC is poised to immediately deliver a step-change in usage and profitability to a host of existing services. The standard has broad applicability, we are already seeing great traction and are committed to ensuring rapid adoption.”