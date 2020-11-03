In a new high for the global premium content provider which develops, produces and distributes original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content, Corus Studios’ has continued to expand its slate of owned programming.





Claiming to have been on an “incredible” trajectory of sales within the past six months with landmark deals around the world including the US, Asia, Australia, Israel and Poland among places, the company has announced that it is presenting an ever-growing library of content of new and returning series for international distribution having closed sales of over 300 hours of content worldwide.



On the heels of Corus Studios selling over 85 hours of home and food content to



House-flippers Kortney and Dave continue to dominate interest with sales of Masters of Flip in Asia (Nat Geo People – Season 3 and 4 - 16x60’), Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg (Discovery – Season 1 and 2 – 26x60’), New Zealand (Bravo New Zealand– Season 1 – 12x60’), French Canada (Bell Media – Season 1) in addition to their latest home renovation series Making it Home (10x60’) to the US ( with HGTV), Asia (Nat Geo People), Australia (Nine Network) and Israel (Talit Communications).



Fresh for the market, Corus Studios will profile new content across home, food and unscripted. New additions include bakery overhaul series, Project Bakeover (10x60’ - pictured), docu-series Cheese: A Love Story (6x60), unscripted show Backroad Truckers (8x60’), east-coast builder/renovation series Rock Solid Builds (10x60’) and transformation series Family Home Overhaul (8x60’). Renewed hit series also joining the slate include Island of Bryan (Season 3), Scott’s Vacation House Rules (Season 2), Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) and Great Chocolate Showdown (Season 2).



