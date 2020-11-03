Leading European pay-TV provider M7 Group has concluded a satellite distribution and carriage agreement with Munich-based SPORT1 for the European launch of eSportsONE to make it available to the company’s footprint of over three million homes.









As part of the agreement, M7 Platform Services will provide a pan-European satellite distribution solution via ASTRA 23.5 East, allowing for the delivery of eSportsONE to third-party operators across Europe. Effective immediately, the service will be available on various M7 platforms including Canal Digitaal in the Netherlands, TV VLAANDEREN in Belgium and Skylink in Czech Republic and Slovakia. Other M7 platforms will follow shortly.

"We are very pleased with this new agreement, providing SPORT1 with a high quality and reliable satellite distribution solution, while allowing eSportsONE to instantly launch in multiple European key markets," commented Bill Wijdeveld of M7 Platform Services. "We look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Broadcasting 24/7, eSportsONE comprises over 1,000 live hours per year of international esports events as well as exclusive, self-produced analysis formats. All eSports events are broadcast with English commentary. The central content partner for the pan-European region is ESL, the world's largest eSports company with serial top events such as the Dota 2 ESL Pro League.