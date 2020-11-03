Action sports channel Fuel TV is to launch on mobile subscription service Huawei Video across Europe – in Spain, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland and Turkey.

Launched in the US in 2003, Fuel TV is available in over 100 countries globally, and specialises in action sports programming featuring surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, BMX and mountain biking, including series, specials, films and events.

Fernando Figueiredo, Fuel TV CEO, commented: “We’re pleased to be working with Huawei Video to bring Fuel TV to a much wider audience. With a potential global audience of over 700 million smartphone users, we’re thrilled to keep on expanding the best action sports, lifestyle and culture content around the world.”

James Xu, consumer cloud service and video business dept director at Huawei, added: “Huawei Video's positioning is to deliver high-quality services to users based on fully equipped infrastructures. We are co-operating with Fuel TV to accurately provide quality video content to Huawei users, and we will keep working together for mutual development.”

Fuel TV on Huawei Video will be available via subscription at about €0.99 per month, or €9.99 a year.