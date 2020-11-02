Streaming video distribution and advertising services provider for connected TV (CTV), Wurl, has posted a string third quarter of 2020 with growth in all key metrics, underscoring said the company rise of ad-supported linear streaming TV.
During the quarter, the company grew viewership sharply and served 129% more ads for its partners than in the prior quarter.
Extending a trend, Q3 hours of viewing (HOV) continued to hit new daily peak records throughout the quarter, growing 43% in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020 and 98% year-on-year while Wurl Network ad impressions accelerated significantly in Q3 2020, increasing by a staggering 129% over Q2 2020. The Wurl Network launched 159 new channels in the third quarter, bringing its total channel count to well over 500.
“Everything is accelerating. Leading studio brands are distributing their highest quality programming to CTV on new streaming channels,” said Wurl CEO Sean Doherty. “Streaming viewing time is exploding and advertisers are following the viewers. Outpacing the growth of SVOD, ad-supported streaming services are the go-to destination for millions of TV viewers around the world. We have created a winning CTV monetisation combo, bringing together … our AdSpring ad targeting and insertion service with our free AdPool marketplace. For a growing number of our customers, AdPool revenues that we pay them exceed the fees they pay us each month for Wurl distribution and monetisation services. We’re paying our customers to use our service.”
In addition, a new single-day launch record was set in July, when the Wurl team rolled out 42 free ad-supported linear channels on Plex’s new live TV service. “As the success of our new streaming service proves, linear streaming is quickly becoming the new TV,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, strategic alliances and content at Plex. “Viewers are cutting the cord and moving to free streaming TV services, where they can enjoy the curated content discovery of traditional TV plus an added layer of customisation.”
