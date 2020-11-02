Stockholm-based production company Dramacorp has revealed that it is in development on a Cold War event mini-series entitled Whiskey On The Rocks, based on infamous Cold War incident that almost started a war.
Walking the line between comedy and thriller, the drama is based on a notorious incident that very nearly escalated into a full-blown war between Sweden and the USSR. In 1981, a Soviet U-137 ‘Whisky’-class submarine ran aground on rocks deep inside Swedish territorial waters — right in the middle of a sensitive Swedish naval exercise. This extreme breach of sovereignty led to a Cold War stand-off between Sweden and the USSR that took 11 days of high-stakes negotiation to resolve.
Dramacorp is currently recruiting the creative team and finalising the optimum co-production model for the mini-series. A Scandinavian and international cast will play the drama’s protagonists onboard the submarine and in Moscow, Stockholm and NATO’s headquarters in Brussels. Whiskey On The Rocks will also be one of the first European dramas to use the next-generation in-camera and VR technology pioneered by Luscasfilm and Disney on space Western The Mandalorian. Whiskey on The Rocks will be shot predominantly in a studio using greenscreen and in-camera VR production methodology, designed to ensure the production process is Covid-secure.
Chief content officer Patrick Nebout and creative director Henrik Jansson-Schweizer will executive produce Whiskey On The Rocks. The pair are behind a string of successful drama projects, including SVT Sweden’s family saga Thicker Than Water, high-concept Swedish/French thriller Midnight Sun — the first-ever French-Swedish co-production —and the Oscar-nominated Swedish blockbuster The Hundred Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.
“The infamous U-137 or Whiskey on the Rocks episode was one of the highest-profile and certainly most embarrassing incidents of the entire Cold War. And it was equally embarrassing for everyone, from the Swedish government and military through NATO to the Soviet Union,” Nebout said regarding the production. “Our initial thought was to turn Whiskey On The Rocks into a straight political thriller, but the more we dug down into the story — which is not only amazing but often amazingly absurd — the more we realised it was better suited to a dramedy; something closer to The Death of Stalin or Veep than Thirteen Days.”
Dramacorp is also completing the financing of its upcoming ‘blue-sky’ crime series Cannes Confidential, which starts filming in 2021 and Nebout is also in pre-production on season two of Dramacorp-Pampas Studios’ Agent Hamilton for Swedish broadcaster TV2, Sandi streamer CMore and Germany’s ZDF. The spy-thriller series is based on Swedish author Jan Guillou’s best-selling Hamilton novels — Scandinavia’s most successful literary property of all time.
