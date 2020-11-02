Bringing what it says will be “colourful and inspiring” artwork to its Frame TV product line, Samsung Electronics has begun a collaboration with global creative marketplace Etsy.









Designed to be a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off, The Frame is a digital canvas that reflects an individual’s personal style. Samsung noted that with over 1,400 works of art available within its extensive Art Store catalogue, the new partnership with Etsy arrives at a time when consumers are reimagining the uses of their homes, and how spaces can be inspiring and restorative for the whole family. The Frame’s Art Store catalogue features art from museums and galleries worldwide in 4K picture quality. Samsung claims its partnerships have transformed the user experience with The Frame from a traditional TV into a discovery hub for art pieces and collections.



"These talented artists and creators really showcase the creative spirit of our community and we are excited to be sharing their talents with the world in this way," added Kelly Clausen, senior director, communications and strategic partnerships at Etsy. " The deal will see 25 new works of nature-inspired art brought to The Frame, available exclusively on Samsung's Art Store. Available immediately, the collection of what is described as "imaginative and family-friendly art" features five popular Etsy artists: Jorey Hurley, Elly Mackay, Melanie Mikecz, David Scheirer and Mirlande Jean-Gilles, who work in a variety of mediums from collage to watercolour. The 25 selected works from the artists feature a mix of illustrations, collages, imagery and graphics will be presented on The Frame's QLED screen. Since launching The Frame in 2017, Samsung has curated a diverse catalogue of art from across the world. However, this new collection developed in partnership with Etsy is something new for us and extremely special," said Salek Brodsky, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics. "The Frame's extensive Art Store catalogue has always been about democratising art and giving consumers the ability to discover pieces that move and inspire them. We are excited to give five of Etsy's artists a global audience." "These talented artists and creators really showcase the creative spirit of our community and we are excited to be sharing their talents with the world in this way," added Kelly Clausen, senior director, communications and strategic partnerships at Etsy. "Our partnership with Samsung will provide an entirely new avenue for these artists to bring their creative inspiration directly into homes for people around the world."