NENT Studios UK has struck a number of major international deals for its 4 x 60’ high-end documentary series The Last Journey of the Vikings with broadcasters in Italy, Germany, Spain and Australia.
Described as being epic in scale and charting a sweeping story that has its origins in the sixth century and ends with the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, The Last Journey of the Vikings presents new perspectives on the feared Vikings and their pivotal role in European history. The series examines their reasons for leaving Scandinavia and traces their adventures and advancements through to France, where they eventually swapped brutality for diplomacy. With the help of expert analysis and compelling drama, the documentary series tells a new and often surprising story about this complex people and explains how they played a huge part in transforming Europe into what it is today.
Produced by Mopar Studios and filmed in Ireland, The Last Journey of the Vikings is a Viaplay Original and has been co-produced by NENT Group, France Télévisions and NENT Studios UK. It has now been licensed to Rai in Italy, GEO Television (RTL) in Germany, Discovery in Spain and SBS in Australia.
“The Last Journey of the Vikings is a beautifully-filmed and engaging exploration of the complete history of the Vikings and sheds a whole new light on a people who have mostly only been thought of as warriors,” commented NENT Studios UK EVP of sales Elin Thomas.
“We are delighted to have secured these initial sales for this brilliant history series, especially with four broadcasters who always put a premium on offering top-quality, expertly crafted factual programming to their audiences. With scripted content about Vikings proving enduringly popular, we anticipate that these sales will be the first of many, as broadcasters and streamers look to share the incredible true story alongside the fiction.”
