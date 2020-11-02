With the UK's second national lockdown imminent, high-speed and robust connectivity to the home has become ever more important, and with great timing UK entertainment and communications provider Sky has introduced a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband offer.











The news of the new FTTH service comes just as Available with the Sky Broadband Superfast and Sky Broadband Ultrafast offers, the new service has average speeds of up to 145Mbps, to 12 times faster than faster than standard (DSL) broadband. In addition to assuring that users of the FTTH service “say goodbye to buffering” and stream the latest entertainment, movies and TV “seamlessly”, Sky says that the offer will have a guaranteed average upload speed of 27 Mbps, especially useful for use cases such as gaming and videoconferencing.Over three million UK homes will already have access to the new fibre service technology, and Sky assures that this will increase as 31,000 new homes are added each week. If this growth is maintained until March 2021, it would see Sky Broadband Ultrafast with the fastest speeds available in 7.3 million households.“Launching FTTP, the UK’s most advanced broadband technology, reflects Sky’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband possible”, commented Aman Bhatti, director of propositions, Sky Broadband. “This means, with Sky Broadband Ultrafast, we can offer our customers average speeds that are 12x faster than standard enabling customers to download, stream, browse, work from home and game freely.”As it was announcing the FTTH service, Sky noted that in those locations where a fibre connection to the home was not available, SO GEA (offered by UK national broadband provider Openreach ) and FTTC connections would be used to achieve so-called Superfast speeds connecting 28.9 million households. G.Fast connections would be deployed to achieve Ultrafast speeds where FTTP is not available connecting 2.8 million households.The news of the new FTTH service comes just as Sky’s parent Comcast announced its third quarter results showing that Sky had a boost in the form of the return of sports, including the Premier League. Sky revenue increased 5.2% year-on-year to $4.8 billion in the third quarter with content revenue up 17.5% to $388 million. However, direct-to-consumer revenue was down 1.0% annually to $3.9 billion.