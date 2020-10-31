Factual programming specialist Smithsonian Channel is expanding its presence in Brazil by launching on BluTv.

Inspired by the Smithsonian Institution, which has the largest complex of museums and research centres globally, Smithsonian Channel is headquartered in the US and distributes content around the world. It launched in Brazil

Smithsonian Channel launched in Brazil in April 2019, and its content, including all local production curatorship, is overseen by Silvia Jafet, director of the international area of Newco Pay TV.

"It's an extraordinary time for the world, and our entertaining and informative range of premium factual content has never been more valuable to people," said David Royle, EVP, chief programming officer, Smithsonian Channel.

"Smithsonian Channel has been growing rapidly in popularity in Brazil and throughout Latin America, and we are thrilled to partner with BluTV. We look forward to sharing our award-winning portfolio of powerful documentaries and astonishing stories rich in history with this new audience."