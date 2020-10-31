Cloud and IP-based live video specialist TVU Networks has joined with multimedia news organisation FedNet to launch a real-time video content service in time for the US election.

The broadcast and web-ready content service is designed to assist broadcasters with locating and clipping real-time video sources from Capitol Hill in reaction to Election Day and beyond.

FedNet, which has an extensive broadcast video network throughout Capitol Hill, is providing comprehensive coverage of congressional activities for broadcast and web-based clients. TVU, meanwhile, is providing use of its TVU Search feature, which will allow producers to find and clip video content from FedNet’s video feeds and other news source providers in real time. FedNet’s live streams will be available to TVU Grid subscribers and news organisations interested in obtaining FedNet content.

FedNet president Keith Carney said: “Our content shows how the US Congress is influencing the world. This service is a game changer for broadcast and print news organisations who need to build news stories rapidly using content from FedNet’s daily congressional coverage.”

Added Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks: “Together with FedNet, we are providing real-time and archived access to clips needed for efficient production for coverage before, during and after the US election. This service is designed to help news organisations effectively create stories using real-time content from the actual story’s origin.”

TVU and FedNet are offering customers a free one-week trial of the service. Register at www.tvunetworks.com/2020-us-elections-campaign/