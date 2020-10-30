As the pandemic continues to affect the broadcasting world, Comcast has posted a mixed bag of Q3 results, with earnings and revenue down – but topping analyst expectations – while the company had its best quarterly customer results in its history for broadband.

As more people continued to work from home, Comcast saw 633,000 net additions for high-speed internet and 556,000 total customer relationship net additions in cable communications – its best quarterly result on record.

Meanwhile, revenue for the third quarter decreased 4.8% to $25.5 billion; net income attributable to Comcast decreased 37.2% to $2.0 billion; adjusted net income decreased 18.2% to $3.0 billion; and adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.3% to $7.6 billion.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock direct-to-consumer streaming service, which launched in July, showed further growth, reaching nearly 22 million sign-ups, up 12 million since the last quarter.

Comcast’s Sky division had a boost in the form of the return of sports, including the Premier League. Sky revenue increased 5.2% to $4.8 billion in the third quarter; with content revenue up 17.5% to $388 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue down 1.0% to $3.9 billion.

Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, commented: “We are nearly eight months into this pandemic – and despite many harsh realities, I couldn’t be more pleased and proud of how our team has worked together across the company to find safe and creative solutions to successfully operate in this environment.

“We are executing at the highest level; and perhaps, most importantly, accelerating innovation, which will drive long-term future growth… Going forward, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we believe we are extremely well positioned to provide seamless and integrated experiences for our customers and to deliver superior long-term growth and returns for our shareholders.”