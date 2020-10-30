In a further example of the expansion of the Google video platform, Technicolor Connected Home has partnered with Canadian ISP EBOX to deploy the Sapphire Android TV set-top box to its over-the-top subscribers in Quebec.
Technicolor Connected Home says that its ultimate goal is to help network service providers (NSPs) deliver what it call ‘seamless’ connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating advanced CPE and partnering with the leading companies in the connected home ecosystem.
The announcement with EBOX is also said to solidify Technicolor’s undisputed Android TV leadership in Canada. EBOX offers a range of broadband access technologies -- including digital subscriber line (DSL), cable, fibre-to-the-node -- to customers who are interested in the variety and cost-benefits of streaming their content services from OTT providers.
The Sapphire set-top box provides premium 4K Ultra HD 2160p/60 and high dynamic range (HDR) OTT TV services in a small and customisable design. The OTT receiver leverages latest system-on-a chip technologies to support enriched services such as next-generation TV apps for Android, Bluetooth-enabled applications and Interoperability with mobile devices and accessories.
“Our customers are among the most sophisticated consumers of digital entertainment in the world. They are interested in having access to the widest variety of broadband-intensive services in a cost-effective manner,” said EBOX president and chief executive officer, Jean-Philippe Béïque. “So, we selected Technicolor and the Sapphire STB for a best-in-class Android TV customer deployment, leveraging their strong relationships with Google and Broadcom, as well as their in-depth technical knowledge of Android TV to help us achieve our market launch.”
“Sapphire is one of the most robust and feature-rich STBs in the Android TV market today. EBOX joins the growing number of operators around the world who are addressing the increasingly demanding needs of their digital subscribers,” added Eric Rutter, president of Technicolor Connected Home, Americas. “Sapphire will ensure that EBOX customers receive the highest quality user-experience across the growing array of entertainment services that are available for streaming.”
