Through its subsidiaries, DISH provides TV entertainment through its satellite-based DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Atilla Tinic, chief information officer at DISH, said: “DigitalRoute offers us a real-time event engine, purpose built for complex usage-based business models that will help us monetise our 5G services and build a new 5G marketplace for enterprise customers. As 5G business models evolve, DigitalRoute’s cloud-native capabilities give us the flexibility needed to support a wide variety of businesses and industries.”

DigitalRoute’s vendor-agnostic platform will integrate with DISH’s network systems to manage and orchestrate the network events generated by new 5G services. It will equip revenue and customer platforms with enriched, real-time usage data for monetisation and analytics purposes. The solution provides enterprise-level capabilities and will play a key role as DISH monetises network slicing to enterprise customers, enabling new business models across the 5G ecosystem.

“We are honoured to be partnering with DISH and recognised for our leadership in building innovative software for monetising usage-based business models, in which all challenges are ultimately data challenges,” said Andreas Zartmann, CEO, DigitalRoute. “Working with DISH, we will be supporting one of the most exciting 5G opportunities in the world.

“The monetisation of 5G services will be complex and continuously evolving. It will require usage data to be processed from disparate network slices, from the edge, from datacentres and from various service applications and APIs. Our platform brings this all together to enable the complex scenarios of the future. The time when telecoms only charge per gigabyte is over.”