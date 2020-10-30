Building on the company’s 2030 vision to support human creative tasks by connecting them through software-mediated collaboration and automation Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs), together with member studios, has published a new paper in its series setting out the future of media creation.
The new paper, The Evolution of Production Workflows: Empowering Creative Processes with Software-Defined Workflows, is the third in the 2030 Vision series calling upon the media industry to collaborate to realise the benefits of that vision. The previous paper presented six new principles focused on a cloud-based, security-by-design architecture to replace the perimeter security approach of traditional media production.
The new paper looks again on the software-defined workflow principles and discusses a path to implementation of those principles, describing the essential formalisms and specific mechanisms that will enable flexible production workflows with increased automation and interoperability.
MovieLabs believes that the goal of software-defined workflows is to support human creative tasks by connecting them to the greatest extent possible through software-mediated collaboration and automation.
The new paper defines a framework that allows software to understand and communicate information about workflows, making them more nimble and adaptive. It presents an approach which can be applied immediately to help build interoperable tools for automation in a myriad of areas, such as collaboration, compute and rendering orchestration, asset movement, cost calculation, personnel scheduling, and project dashboards.
“The 2030 Vision initiative presents a roadmap for moving the industry into the future of media creation,” said Richard Berger, CEO MovieLabs commenting on the publication of The Evolution of Production Workflows: Empowering Creative Processes with Software-Defined Workflows. “A key next step in the initiative is to organise the industry around development of the components necessary to enable true automation and interoperable workflows. We have already formed a studio working group focused on this effort, and we look forward to collaborating with partners across the industry to make the 2030 Vision a reality.”
