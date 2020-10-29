Drawing support from the likes of Google, Roku, Fincons Group and IPONWEB, the European Connected TV Initiative has come into life with a focus on exploring the advertising opportunities emanating from the growth of CTV in Europe.
Working and collaborating with major trade bodies, including egta and the IAB Europe, the new Connected TV Initiative aims to facilitate a wide-ranging dialogue across the industry to explore potential opportunities, identify potential barriers and identify practical steps that the industry could take, collaboratively and collectively, to unlock the full potential of the CTV ecosystem in Europe. This programme of interactive discussion and debate will involve advertisers, agencies, broadcasters, TV platforms, technology, data, and measurement providers. By working together the intended result is to develop constructive proposals that can help the industry move forwards during the 2020s.
The initiative sees the growth and development of the CTV ecosystem as one of the most important developments of recent years. It sees CTVs as a powerful distribution vehicles for streaming services and addressable advertising, a source of new data-driven insights for publishers and marketers, a platform for advertising innovation, and an opportunity to support programmatic buying on TV screens.
While the Connected TV Initiative sees a vibrant, dynamic new CTV ecosystem developing, one that can support the growth of the TV industry during the decade ahead, it warns that unlocking and realising the full potential of CTVs in Europe will require collaboration, coordination, and compromise across the entire ecosystem.
The new consortium will also analyse the market and convene a programme of industry forums and seminars across a selection of key European markets, to review developments and explore solutions, with a final report due to be published in 2021. It is being advised by leading industry participants from across the European market and will collaborate with leading industry trade bodies, including egta, IAB Europe, WFA and other bodies.
“As people spend more time at home, we are seeing industry-wide shifts toward streaming viewership. Many advertisers are working quickly to adjust and expand their creative and connected TV usage remains well above 2019 levels and advertisers are very excited by the growing opportunity,” remarked Jens Thenakara, EMEA head of programmatic media at Google Marketing platforms, said: So, we’re making it even simpler for digital media buyers to discover and secure ad inventory on high-quality streaming content. We will continue to work with the industry and listen to our partners to ensure that brands can respond effectively to this rapidly developing space.”
Mike Shaw, director of Europe for Roku added: “The media landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift away from legacy television models of the past to today’s new era of streaming. Europe has entered the streaming decade, where already half of UK households have moved to streaming and the impacts of Covid-19 have only served to accelerate the broader consumer migration towards OTT. Marketers have been waiting for the kind of reach, control and measurable efficacy streaming brings to TV advertising and we look forward to working together in the consortium to help brands succeed in this new streaming marketplace.”
