Promising a solution that shortens time to market, minimised integration cost and reduced technical risk, Skyworth and 3SS have created a reference Netflix-ready STB hardware platform, enabling operators to launch Android TV services faster, with customised user experiences.
The partners’ fundamental aims for this pre-integration are to help operators more rapidly and easily secure Netflix certification and to smooth the journey to becoming a super-aggregator. Skyworth is a leading partner in the Netflix Scaling Program, which Netflix created to help OEMs including STB providers to obtain technical pre-certification. In parallel, as part of multiple Android TV deployments, 3SS’ 3READY Custom Launcher – at the heart of the 3READY product framework, now driving the UX in more than 10 million homes – has successfully received Netflix UI certification.
Access to Netflix is regarded as one of the pre-eminent drivers behind the growing popularity of the Android TV solution among service providers, as is the shift to super-aggregation. The two partners say that as the scale of a super-aggregator’s reach grows, however, particular attention and management is needed to ensure that all subscribers get a seamless experience on an ever-increasing population of devices – an assurance and high standard that Netflix strongly insists on.
By choosing Netflix-ready hardware, an operator’s Netflix certification can be fast-tracked, and the process of reaching commercial agreement with Netflix can potentially be eased. With these Netflix compliance elements in place early, the partners say that operators have the opportunity to accelerate the introduction of their new Android TV services to the marketplace. With 3READY Control Centre, the Netflix launch points – namely, the locations within the UX where Netflix is to appear – can be configured to align with the specific terms of the operator’s Netflix agreement. This can further shorten time to market.
The provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB) and multiscreen entertainment and the manufacturer of connected home products and solutions will work together so that see the Skyworth HP40A STB with embedded Amlogic chipset and middleware will be pre-integrated with 3SS’ 3READY Custom Launcher.
“With Skyworth’s and 3SS’ hardware+middleware+launcher pre-certified platform combination, Netflix, the aspiring operator, and ultimately subscribers, can all be confident of a high-quality experience including Netflix viewing,” commented Srithar Bala, head of video solutions and services, Skyworth Digital. “With certification by Google, Netflix and other content partners all taken care of even before unboxing, operators can get a significant head-start as they plan and launch their Android TV products.”
“Through pre-integration, by choosing the Skyworth+3SS platform, service providers can benefit from a proven solution, and earlier service launches with minimized technical integration cost and risk,” added 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers. “The service launch process is further accelerated by Netflix and other pre-certifications. The result is that operators can differentiate earlier, and start earning revenues faster, with their next-gen Android TV offerings.”
